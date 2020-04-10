Chelsea have a few veteran players who will be out of contract this Summer, but it feels like most of the attention has been on Willian.

Olivier Giroud made a lot of headlines in January about a possible move, while Pedro has gone under the radar.

The Spaniard is also out of contract in the Summer, and The Mirror have reported on the latest with his situation.

They confirm that he’s said he will be leaving Chelsea this Summer, and Italian giants Roma have now made him a contract offer. He would be able to leave for free, and Roma have offered him a £2.7m a year plus bonuses.

His career has been a strange one because he’s clearly a great player who can play in multiple positions, but he’s always been overshadowed by someone else and seems to get taken for granted.

He was a vital part of Pep Guardiola’s dominant Barcelona side while he’s also played over 200 times for Chelsea, but this looks like it could be his last chance to seal a big move.

He turns 33 in the Summer and he’s only ever played in England and Spain, so Serie A might be suited to him at an older age. It’s a slower tempo that relies more on tactical and technical ability, so he should shine despite his advancing years.