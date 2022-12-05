Ben Jacobs thinks Brazilian striker with 61 goals is joining Leeds United

Leeds United could secure what could be a hugely underrated signing.

That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who believes the Whites are leading the race to sign Brazilian striker Pedro.

Pedro, 25, plays his domestic football with Flamengo but is currently away on World Cup duty representing Tite’s Brazil.

However, even though the highly-rated 25-year-old still has three years left on his deal with Flamengo, there is widespread speculation that he could move on and be heading for the Premier League.

Speaking to GiveMeSport about Leeds United’s chance of signing the talented South American, Jacobs said: “I think that the other name to keep an eye on from Leeds’ point of view is Pedro, who could obviously be very important for Brazil at this World Cup.

“He’s only 25 years of age, he’s only won a couple of caps for his country, but he was very impressive for Flamengo last season.

“Pretty much played 60-odd games and got either a goal or an assist in half of them and had a real breakthrough in the Copa Libertadores, especially where he scored double figures; almost a goal a game.”

Since joining Flamengo in 2020, Pedro has gone on to feature in 149 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 78 goals along the way.