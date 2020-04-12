It’s always been tricky for big clubs to get rid of players who are under contract, but the current financial uncertainty could make that even worse.

We often hear that a player will move to an elite team on huge wages, but unless another huge team wants them then it can be tricky to find a club who can afford to pay their salary.

That could be the situation at Arsenal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, as reports suggest a permanent move to Roma is looking unlikely.

As reported by The Star, the Italian side would like to sign him after his loan spell expires this Summer, but they are refusing to meet Arsenal’s £22m price tag.

It’s worth noting that The Express reported the Armenian earned £200k a week in a story back in May last year, so surely Mikel Arteta would rather use that money somewhere else in his squad.

The report does indicate that his loan could be extended for another season if a fee cannot be agreed, but you have to think Arsenal should just take what they can and look to reinvest that into the future of the club.

It’s hard to see him forcing his way back into the Arsenal team and there’s no sign of interest from anywhere else, so Roma have all the leverage in these negotiations too.