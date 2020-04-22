Chelsea have emerged as odds-on favourites to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona, according to Ladbrokes.

The betting website has pegged Chelsea as the clear favourites to land Coutinho, with the Blues now odds-on at 10/11.

The Brazil international is bound to have suitors across Europe despite his struggles at Barca, as he previously looked one of the finest players in the world in his time at Liverpool.

Bayern Munich took Coutinho on loan this season but he’s struggled to impress and it’s hard to imagine they’ll be desperate to make his deal permanent.

Despite being on the periphery and not starting regularly at Bayern, Coutinho has registered nine goals and eight assists in all competitions for the German champions.

However, he could have a more important role at Chelsea, with manager Frank Lampard yet to really replace star forward Eden Hazard after his move to Real Madrid last summer.

Speaking about the potential of a Coutinho transfer to Chelsea, Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “A Premier League return is looking inevitable for Coutinho in the near future, and as things stand it’s Chelsea who lead the way for a sensational summer deal.”

The complete list of odds can be seen below…

Philippe Coutinho Next Club (Ladbrokes)

Chelsea – 10/11

Bayern – 5/1

Man Utd – 6/1

Liverpool – 6/1

Arsenal – 8/1

Tottenham – 8/1

Inter – 10/1

PSG – 10/1