Real Madrid are reportedly interested in the potential transfer of Tottenham wonderkid Troy Parrott.

The 18-year-old forward is considered a huge talent at Spurs but has also come on to the radar of big names like Real Madrid and Barcelona, according to Don Balon.

Parrott looks an outstanding talent who could soon make an impact in the Tottenham first-team, though he has so far found playing opportunities a little hard to come by.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is not known for being too keen to hand out games to unproven youngsters, having often favoured experienced, proven stars throughout his managerial career.

This could perhaps mean Parrott would do well to move on, though Real Madrid don’t exactly have the best track record in promoting youth either, as they so often prefer their trademark ‘Galactico’ signings.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, and how Parrott feels about his situation at Tottenham if he doesn’t soon find himself playing more often.