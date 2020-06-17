Menu

“Just terminate his contract”: These fans react as David Luiz has a shocker for Arsenal vs Man City

It was always known that David Luiz was a total liability, and in some ways it might be a blessing that he’s reminded everyone of that at this point.

His contract situation is up in the air and The Independent recently reported that Arteta wanted Luiz to sign a new deal, but after today he might be better off letting him go and using the money elsewhere.

He came on as a sub in the first half for the injured Pablo Mari and effectively handed the game to Arsenal on a plate.

Firstly he just fails to deal with a poor through ball that allowed Raheem Sterling an easy chance to score on the stroke of half time.

He then doubled down at the start of the second half by giving away a needless penalty, while also getting sent off in the process.

The Arsenal fans are known for being a bit outspoken on Twitter as it is, so you can imagine that this hasn’t gone down well with the supporters:

The true sign that Arsenal need to get rid of him is seeing that fans of other teams are almost starting to feel sorry for The Gunners.

Perhaps he’s a good influence in the dressing room and that’s why Arteta wants to keep him, but it’s hard to make a case for him to stay based on what he delivers on the pitch.

