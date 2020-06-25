As Tottenham Hotspur try their level best to get the results they need in the final seven games of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign to ensure that they finish in the Champions League positions, goalkeeper, Hugo Lloris, has given his team-mates a reality check.

The north Londoners are unbeaten since ‘Project Restart’ began but Tottenham’s win against West Ham was their first in five Premier League matches.

It’s a drop off in form, coupled with Harry Kane’s injury, that’s seen Jose Mourinho’s side with a mountain to climb if they want to contest the premier European competition in the 2020/21 season.

Lloris, meanwhile, has pointed the finger at the entire squad for underperforming in Kane’s absence.

“It’s not only about Harry. We all want to play in the greatest competition like the Champions League but you get what you deserve,” the custodian is quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.

“We are talking about the club, we cannot talk just about only one player because we are all involved and if the club doesn’t achieve the ambition, then we are all guilty.

“It’s not fair to say one or the other deserves better. We are all working for the club, giving our best and the top four will be very, very difficult.

“We are looking to do our best, finishing as high as we can, we don’t know what’s possible but at least getting a run of wins then we’ll see where we will be at the end of the season.”

After having to take out a £175m loan to combat the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic, per The Guardian, not making the Champions League could be another disaster for Tottenham.

Kane had previously made it clear in an Instagram video, cited by the Evening Standard, that he won’t hang around if the Lilywhites don’t start challenging for the top honours soon.

Therefore, the next few weeks could be the most important in Tottenham’s recent history.