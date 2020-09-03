Zidane wants former Barcelona youth star to move to Real Madrid in a £40m deal

Obviously it’s generally unthinkable for a player to move directly between Real Madrid and Barcelona, but there aren’t a lot of examples where former players move to the other side either.

Luis Figo was the most controversial one as he made the direct move, while Samuel Eto’o, Javier Saviola and Takefusa Kubo have played for both, but it’s not something you see very often.

RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo started out in Barcelona’s youth team before moving to Dinamo Zagreb in search of first team football, and it does look like he made the right decision.

He’s forced his way into the Spanish national team and he also earned a big move to the Bundesliga, but German outlet Bild are now reporting that Zidane is hoping to take him to Real Madrid in a €40m deal.

He’s only 22 but he already has a lot of first team experience and he’s played over 30 times in Europe so he should be good enough to play a role in the first team straight away.

He can play anywhere across the attacking midfield area but he’s at his best as a number 10 where he can drift around and find space, but Real don’t really have that option in their general formation.

It suggests he would probably play on either side of the attack and he’d probably start of as an impact sub, but you can already imagine the headlines if he scores in the Clasico.