It’s all happening at the Camp Nou with the latest news coming out of Barcelona that striker, Luis Suarez, has agreed a deal with Italian champions, Juventus.

It would see him go from playing alongside Lionel Messi, to lining up with Cristiano Ronaldo, joining a select band of players that have worked with the two greatest players of this, and perhaps any, generation.

According to Guillem Balague reporting for BBC Sport, Suarez’s decision will have no bearing on what Lionel Messi decides to do.

That’s despite Corriere dello Sport cited by MARCA, noting that Messi’s dad, Jorge, had requested that the Uruguayan stay at the club as part of the package for his son to stay.

That is off the table now it appears, with Balague suggesting that Suarez would be happy with one year of his contract to be paid off as a severance payment, rather than the two years that he is owed.

The move potentially allows Ronald Koeman to have significant options up front, for instance playing Antoine Griezmann in his rightful position.

There are still hoops to be jumped through before Suarez can consider himself a bianconeri of course, but his agreement to facilitate a deal suggests that the switch won’t be too long in coming.