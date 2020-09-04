Video: Harry Kane hails natural goalscorer Mason Greenwood

England and Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane has hailed Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood whilst the pair are away on international duty together.

READ MORE: Chelsea deal for Havertz is close as player leaves German training camp in order to complete move

Greenwood, 18, was recently called up to the England squad for the first time in his career by manager Gareth Southgate and is expected to feature for the Three Lions in their Nations League game against Iceland tomorrow.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s game, captain and world-class striker Harry Kane has spoken about the exciting youngster and has hailed him a natural goalscorer.

Kane drew particular attention to the variety of finishes Greenwood is capable of, the 27-year-old striker revealed that it was Greenwood’s ability to finish with both his left and his right that impressed him most.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js