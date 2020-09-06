Chelsea’s goalkeeping situation: Talks ongoing with Ligue 1 star as two more quality goalkeepers are offered to the club

It’s becoming clear that Chelsea will add a goalkeeper before the start of next season, but it probably won’t be a huge money signing that will be completely free from risks.

They need to give Kepa and Caballero some competition as a bare minimum, but realistically they need a new number one to inspire some confidence in the defence, so the current situation is interesting:

The links with Mendy are an interesting one because he’s clearly highly rated, but he’s also 28 and has very limited top flight experience so signing him would be a risk, and potentially the cheap option.

Signing Areola from PSG would probably underwhelm some fans as he’s proven to be nothing more than a back up for PSG and Real Madrid, so they will wonder if he’s really good enough to become a star for the club.

Andre Onana looks like the best option as he’s a great all round keeper with Champions League experience, but playing in Holland may count against him and he could also be expensive.

It looks like Mendy is the priority just now as talks continue, but other options may pop up in the next few days and weeks.