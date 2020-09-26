Lyon’s demands for Houssem Aouar are clear as Arsenal prepare a second bid which is likely to fail

Arsenal’s chase for Lyon star Houssem Aouar will probably drag on until the end of the window, but it still feels like they will manage to pull it off.

There have been so many reports recently that it’s hard to tell what is actually going on, but the latest reports from a reliable French journalist do show some mixed news for The Gunners:

#Arsenal’s €36m bid for Houssem #Aouar has been rejected, Arsenal’s new offer of €38m, which they’ll make imminently, will also be turned down. OL want €50m. Aouar has also not agreed terms with Arsenal. — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) September 26, 2020

The problem for most of the summer was that there was no sign of a bid actually being made, so this shows that Arsenal are in active talks with Lyon and they aren’t a million miles away from meeting their demands.

To go back with an increase of only €2m does seem a bit cheeky, and you have to think they’ll need to get to at least €45m before Lyon start to take it seriously.

It’s still possible that Arsenal may need to sell someone to allow them to meet Lyon’s demands, but it does look like the fans can start to expect positive news soon.