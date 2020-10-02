Having recently signed for Wolverhampton Wanderers, former Barcelona right-back, Nelson Semedo, has lifted the lid on how tough life was for him at the Camp Nou.

The Portuguese never really earned a regular place in the side over the three years he was at the Catalan club, each of his managers preferring to swap him about with Sergi Roberto in the position.

Though he appears to have been happy with how he played in general terms, there’s clearly some regret that Barca’s supporters never got to see the best of him.

“I enjoyed my time at Barcelona and I made friendships that will be there forever for me,” he said to DAZN, cited by Sport and Football Espana.

“My time there overall was positive, I won four trophies and played nearly 150 games in three seasons, something that is very hard to achieve at a club like Barca.

“It is such a high level and I wanted to play more, and it is true that I did not get to the level I wanted.

“I had to adapt my game from what I was familiar with and that is not easy, I tried my best and received a lot of help but it was a big challenge.”

With countryman Nuno Espirito Santo at the helm at Wolves, and with the likes of Pedro Neto and Ruben Neves also at Molineux, Semedo should hopefully settle in at the Midlands-based side quickly.

Should he do just that, Wolves will have an incredibly quick and effective right-hand side, with Semedo offering width and associative play to Adama Traore.