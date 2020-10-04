We’re approaching the end of the transfer window as clubs look to get some late deals done before tomorrow evening’s deadline.

There is often late drama to keep an eye on, so will this year be similar as the likes of Manchester United finally get their act together at the last opportunity?

Here’s a look at eleven players who could be set for late moves and who will be worth watching in the next 24 hours or so…

Linked strongly with Manchester United by BBC Sport, it sounds like this deal is close to going through.

Edinson Cavani is heading to England for face-to-face talks with the Red Devils, according to the BBC, and could be a smart signing on a free transfer.

The Uruguayan still has what it takes to be a prolific scorer at the highest level after a great career at PSG and previously at Napoli.

A player who has dominated transfer gossip columns for much of the summer, Declan Rice has shone at West Ham and makes sense as a player who could soon be snapped up by a big club.

The Guardian still link Rice with Chelsea, and it seems clear the England international could have a key role to play at Stamford Bridge.

Whether coming in as another centre-back, or offering more protection to the Chelsea defence, Rice could have a big impact in terms of improving the Blues’ dodgy defensive record.

Mentioned by the same Guardian report, Thomas Partey could be an alternative to Rice for Chelsea.

The Ghana international is a superb all-rounder in the middle of the park, and could offer more energy in that role than the likes of under-performers Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic.

Partey has also previously been linked with Arsenal by Sky Sports and he’d also be a tremendous signing for the Gunners. Whichever London club wins the race for his signature would surely be gaining a huge advantage in this season’s race for the top four.

Slightly out of the picture at Tottenham at the start of this season, Dele Alli could be one to watch in the coming hours.

Paris Saint-Germain continue to be linked with the England international by the Telegraph, and it would certainly be intriguing to see if he could revive his career abroad.

Alli looked a world class talent in the making when he was a youngster, and it seems he now needs a change of scene after losing his way at Spurs, with Jose Mourinho perhaps not the ideal manager for him.