Video: Mohamed Salah scores second goal for Liverpool as they slump to Aston Villa

In the 59th minute of Liverpool’s Premier League tie against Aston Villa, Georginio Wijnaldum sparked an opportunity by battling to win the ball back for the Reds.

Firmino picked up the ball after Wijnaldum’s brilliant tackle before immediately playing it into Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian showed composure as he wrong-footed Tyrone Mings with some neat close control, creating enough space to fire the ball into the back of the net.

Salah’s efforts are in vain though, Liverpool’s defence continues to be punished by Villa’s attackers.

Pictures from beIN Sports and RMC Sport.

Salah retaining his clinical touch is the only positive that Liverpool can take out of this dire performance.