Arsenal are already actively tracking talented attacking trio with a view to future transfers

There might be a feeling that the transfer window is shut so recruitment departments can now take a breather, but the reality is that the hard work now has to begin for the window in January and also for next summer.

Arsenal’s transfer business was completed with the deadline day addition of Thomas Partey, but it already looks like they are looking to add some more creativity and attacking talent to the squad going forward.

Football.London have detailed the three players who Arsenal are tracking just now with a view to future moves, and it’s clear that Mikel Arteta is looking for quality young players who have the ability to step up.

Leading the list are RB Salzburg duo Patson Daka and Dominik Szobozlai, while the Hungarian midfielder has been linked with Arsenal for a while now.

Szobozlai can play in the centre of midfield or on either wing so his versatility would be useful, while he’s also shown that he can score some cracking goals too.

Daka is another interesting prospect who has stepped up to fill the void left by Erling Haaland, and the striker has really started to put it all together in the past few months.

He was always a hard working striker who would use his physicality to cause problems but his goalscoring record was fairly dismal, but he managed 27 goals last season and he’s already struck nine times in six games this campaign.

The final option is Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard and there’s no doubt that the Frenchman is ready for a big move, while he’s shown he has every quality you would want in a Premier League striker.

It’s likely that all three players will be available in January if The Gunners had the finances and the will to make a move, but this is a clear sign of the type of players that Arsenal will be looking to target going forward.