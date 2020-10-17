Loads of fans react to team line-ups for eagerly anticipated Merseyside derby

This is one of two days in the calendar year when Liverpool stands still. Red against blue. Klopp against Ancelotti. The Merseyside derby; a city divided.

Today marks the 235th Merseyside derby but is perhaps one of the most eagerly anticipated match-ups in recent years after the blue half of Liverpool started the new 2020-21 campaign off in fine form.

Ancelotti’s Blues, with the help of new-signing and world-class midfielder James Rodriguez from Real Madrid have started this season in faultless fashion.

Everton currently sit at the top of the Premier League’s table after taking a maximum 12-points from their opening four fixtures, including an opening day win over Spurs.

Elsewhere, current champions and arguably the best team in Europe at the moment, Klopp’s Liverpool have just suffered a shock 7-2 defeat to last season’s relegation fighters Aston Villa.

Today’s derby has added excitement as both sides will be keen to take all three-points away from Goodison Park and perhaps is the first derby in years where the Toffees can truly believe they can claim the bragging rights over the fierce rivals.

Ahead of this afternoon’s crucial clash, selection of both sets of fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts after both team’s line-ups were confirmed:

? TEAM NEWS ? How we line up for the derby ? #EVELIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 17, 2020

Everton fans:

We are owed a win today, 10 years to the day of our last win, 5 years since we lost out greatest ever manager, surely the football gods have to smiling down on us today?? #UTFT #NSNO #COYB — Steve Woolley (@SteveWoolley7) October 17, 2020

To get results against this lot we need to have a more positive, confident mindset both on the pitch and as fans off the pitch – let’s win this today Blues #COYB #NSNO #EVELIV — SnakeHips (@SnapJem) October 17, 2020

Really nervous one minute and then get goosegogs from listening to spirit of the blues and reading all your posts especially pienaars!!! #COYB #NSNO — Garry Slater (@garlater) October 17, 2020

Thiago vs James? Yes please! — Allen Walker (@Allen_Walker_95) October 17, 2020

James with a winning goal? — 3??4???? (@Keysaani4) October 17, 2020

Liverpool fans:

That’s fair depth with Alisson and Keita not even there. You love to see it #LFC https://t.co/04NUlgyUHN — Owen Webb O Rourke (@OwenWebbORourke) October 17, 2020

If @Thiago6 scores today on his Merseyside derby debut I’ll get his beautiful mush tattooed on my leg #lfc — stephen Judge (@ste_judge85) October 17, 2020

Feels like the Thiago era properly begins today…we had a taster at Chelsea but now is where it really begins. Excited! #LFC pic.twitter.com/vO7509xdjn — Love4 Liverpool FC – The Premier League Champions (@Love4LFC) October 17, 2020