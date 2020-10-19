Just eight minutes after coming on for Wolves in tonight’s Premier League tie against Leeds, Adama Traore showed his brilliant ability with the ball at his feet to go on a lengthy run.

The ace entered the fray for Daniel Podence in the 65th minute of the encounter. Adama picked up the ball before the halfway line and used his insane strength to hold off Jack Harrison like it was nothing.

After the 24-year-old brushed off Harrison he charged forward, with the Leeds man showing his impressive work-rate by trying to keep up with the lightning-fast Adama.

Adama used his fine dribbling to skip towards the edge of the box, before laying the ball off to his left, with his teammate seeing a shot deflected away.

Pictures from NBC Sports.

Adama continues to prove that he’s one of the best dribblers in the Premier League, with his close control, trickery, speed and strength forming a dangerous combination.