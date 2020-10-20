Following the 5-1 win in their opening Champions League group stage match against Ferencvaros, Barcelona have announced new contracts for four key first-team players.

As per the club’s official website, Gerard Pique, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Clement Lenglet and Frenkie de Jong have all penned new deals.

It’s added that these deals all include ‘temporary salary adjustment’ in a massive move that will help the cash-strapped side save money in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Barcelona report that long-serving defender Pique has signed a new deal until the summer of 2024, however this deal is tied to the centre-back making a certain number of appearances in 2021/22.

The Blaugrana have tied down their world-class stopper Ter Stegen until the summer of 2025, with the German star’s release clause being set at €500m.

Pique’s centre-back partner, Lenglet, has seen his deal extended until the summer of 2026, with the quality 25-year-old’s release clause standing at €300m.

Finally, last summer’s marquee signing De Jong has penned a new contract until the summer of 2026, with the 23-year-old midfielder’s release clause standing at €400m.