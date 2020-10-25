Eden Hazard in line to make early injury return for Real Madrid with inclusion in matchday squad for Monchengladbach tie

Real Madrid fans have been treated to even more good news following yesterday’s 3-1 win in the El Clasico against Barcelona with Eden Hazard seemingly set to return from injury.

Los Blancos have named the Belgian superstar in their 21-man matchday squad ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League tie against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Zinedine Zidane’s men need to make a statement against the Bundesliga outfit after losing their opening group stage match in a shock defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk last week.

This is certainly a massive boost for the La Liga champions as Mundo Deportivo reported recently that Hazard would remain sidelined until the end of November.

Hazard has struggled in the Spanish capital since his marquee move last summer, Los Blancos signed the attacker from Chelsea for an initial £88m, in a deal that could be worth up to £130m, as per the Evening Standard.

Hazard has not made a single appearance so far this season due to the injury, with the Belgium international only making 22 appearances last term for Madrid.

The superstar has only scored one goal for club since joining, with that coming over a year ago, the pressure is on Hazard to end this rough patch.