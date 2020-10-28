Man United ace Brandon Williams denies ‘false’ social media claims with legal action considered

According to the Manchester Evening News’ Samuel Luckhurst, Manchester United ace Brandon Williams has denied ‘false’ social media claims that are defaming his image.

Luckhurst reported on Tuesday night that the club were ‘adamant’ that Williams had nothing to do with the viral claims, which stem from a fake app.

Luckhurst has now added that Williams’ representative has released a statement, the 20-year-old ‘vehemently denies’ the rumours, which are ‘defamatory’.

It’s added that the England Under-21s international’s legal team have been ‘instructed’ to take the action they deem ‘necessary’ in response to the allegations that have been spread.

#mufc absolutely adamant Brandon Williams had no involvement in alleged social media activity that has gone viral. Club say a fake app is responsible for the video. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) October 27, 2020

(2/2): ‘Brandon has instructed his legal team to take the action that they think necessary. We will not hestitate to bring proceedings against those who choose to repeat the false and defamatory allegations.’ — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) October 28, 2020

Williams broke through into the first-team last season, with the aggressive ace playing an important role for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, making 36 first-team appearances.

The boyhood United fan and academy graduate is finding minutes harder to come by now that he has to compete with Alex Telles as well as Luke Shaw.

Williams’ only two appearances so far this season have come in the two Carabao Cup ties to date.