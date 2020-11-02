‘I was very close’ – Antonio Conte reveals all about history with Real Madrid

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte has revealed that he twice came close to being named manager of Real Madrid, as reported by Marca.

Conte is best known for his success both as a player and a manager at Juventus, but also enjoyed a successful stint at Chelsea, where he won both the Premier League and the FA Cup.

After his relationship with the Chelsea hierarchy soured, Conte departed and returned to his native Italy to manage Inter, where he is desperately looking to return the Scudetto to the San Siro.

Conte did get Inter back into the Champions League last term, a competition in which they will take on Real Madrid this week, who have earned just one point from their opening two group games.

The Inter boss has now revealed that in an alternate timeline he could be manager of Los Blancos, as he twice came close to being named their manager, as Marca report:

“The opportunity [to coach Real Madrid] was given, but the situation wasn’t ripe. I appreciate it.”

“I was very close a couple of times, but I thought, the season had already started and it would have been complicated. I explained that when they called me.”

Conte does certainly fit the profile of a Real Madrid manager. A successful, problematic, usually short-term and short-sighted appointment. It’s surprising this one hasn’t ever materialised.