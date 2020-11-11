Liverpool urged to accelerate transfer plans and trigger €45m release clause for defensive star after Joe Gomez injury

Liverpool went into this season with limited options in defence so they were always running the risk of injuries decimating the team, but nobody could’ve predicted that they would have such rotten luck.

Virgil van Dijk is already out for months after suffering a serious injury earlier in the season, while the other options have suffered various knocks and it’s led to a lot of emergency options at the back.

They received some bad news earlier after Joe Gomez picked up an injury in England training, but it’s not clear how bad this is going to be:

BREAKING: Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has suffered a potentially serious injury during England training. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 11, 2020

We have reached a point where Jurgen Klopp will need to seriously consider making a move for a new defender in January, and the Liverpool Echo has urged them to accelerate their plans to sign Dayot Upamecano by signing him in January.

He’s been spoken about as a supreme talent for a while now but he has started to look a bit clumsy this season, but at his best he’s a pacey defender who’s good on the ball and powerful enough to deal with any attacking threat.

The Daily Star recently indicated that the Leipzig man has a release clause of €45m which does look pretty reasonable in the current market.

Liverpool’s decision may depend on the eventual news from Gomez’s injury, but it won’t be a surprise if they start to make moves to secure someone ahead of the January window opening.