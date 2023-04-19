Video: Haaland lets Bayern off the hook as Man City star blasts wayward spot-kick over

After being shown a red card which was immediately rescinded, Dayot Upamecano had already played a part in one of the big talking points in the second leg of Bayern Munich’s Champions League quarter-final against Man City.

He was then involved again with the officials determining that he’d handled the ball inside his penalty area, thereby handing Erling Haaland the chance to put the tie to bed.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Liverpool linked Nicolo Barella scores a brilliant goal to give Inter the lead Video: Upamecano’s sigh of relief as red card against Man City is immediately rescinded Arsenal could move for Liverpool midfield target if they fail to land Declan Rice

Inexplicably, the Norwegian sent his spot-kick high over the crossbar, letting the hosts off for the second time in the match.

Erling Haaland skies it from the spot ? A rare Haaland miss from twelve-yards as the Allianz Arena rejoices!#UCL pic.twitter.com/vLh3kFKFg2 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 19, 2023

Erling Haaland is human! ? pic.twitter.com/UJMHqffVE7 — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 19, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo