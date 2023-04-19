Video: Haaland lets Bayern off the hook as Man City star blasts wayward spot-kick over

After being shown a red card which was immediately rescinded, Dayot Upamecano had already played a part in one of the big talking points in the second leg of Bayern Munich’s Champions League quarter-final against Man City.

He was then involved again with the officials determining that he’d handled the ball inside his penalty area, thereby handing Erling Haaland the chance to put the tie to bed.

Inexplicably, the Norwegian sent his spot-kick high over the crossbar, letting the hosts off for the second time in the match.

Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo

