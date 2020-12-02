Pundit names the signing Arsenal are “in desperate need” of after early-season slump

Emile Heskey says Arsenal desperately need someone to add some spark and creativity to their attack after the hugely disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Wolves.

The Gunners have made a poor start to the season and there are plenty of concerns about the way Mikel Arteta has them playing, with a total lack of penetration in the final third without a creative midfielder like Mesut Ozil, who has been axed from the squad.

Discussing Arsenal’s woes with HITC, Heskey responded to rumours linking Red Bull Salzburg starlet Dominik Szoboszlai with the club, saying he could be a really key player for the club in a position they’re in desperate need of strengthening.

Szoboszlai looks one of the most exciting young talents in Europe at the moment, and it seems likely the Hungary international will soon be snapped up by a bigger club.

Eurosport have linked the 20-year-old with Arsenal, Tottenham and others, and Heskey has made it clear he thinks this is the kind of signing Arteta needs.

“Arsenal are in desperate need. Their talisman is not even making the bench, not even making the squad. Having lost their last game against Wolves, they need that person who can unlock games and can start winning games for Arsenal,” Heskey told HITC.

“(Szoboszlai) would be a really, really key component.”