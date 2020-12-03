(Video) “I don’t want to go in that direction.” Jose Mourinho reacts to Eric Dier’s praise of Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta

Jose Mourinho has reacted to the recent statement defender Eric Dier has made about Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta being ‘the most exciting young manager in Europe’.

Mourinho, 57, took charge of Tottenham Hotspur at the back end of 2019 after former manager Mauricio Pochettino was relieved of his duties by chairman Daniel Levy.

Despite previously managing arch-rivals, Chelsea, since his arrival in the Tottenham Hotspur dugout, Mourinho has gone some way to winning over the Spurs faithful.

Tottenham Hotspur currently sit top of the Premier League table after 10-games and will now be looking ahead to a fierce London Derby clash against Arsenal on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of the tense clash, defender Dier hailed Arteta as one of the Europe’s best managers.

In light of Dier’s praise for his rival’s manager, Mourinho has since responded.