He’s been a revelation since signing for Liverpool, so it’s hard to believe that a club once turned down the chance to sign Diogo Jota for a little over £2,000.

What’s more, that exact scenario played out only seven years ago.

The Reds arguably couldn’t be more pleased with their purchase from Wolverhampton Wanderers, another fantastic piece of business for the Anfield outfit who just seem to keep getting it right in the transfer market.

Back in 2013, Jota was spotted playing for the youth team at Pacos de Ferreira according to The Sun.

Scout, Ivo Rodrigues, was convinced by a single showing, that Jota would be a star and quickly sought to persuade his employers at Vitoria Guimaraes to sign him up.

At 2,400 Euros (£2,164), he would’ve been a relative bargain, but without any top-flight experience at that point, Vitoria Guimaraes passed up the opportunity.

They would eventually relent after Rodrigues’ persistence, but the player couldn’t then come to a financial agreement with them.

Suffice to say that the executives at Vitoria Guimaraes must be kicking themselves now.