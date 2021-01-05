Menu

Jamie Carragher “can’t see Liverpool winning the league” if Klopp doesn’t sign a centre back

Former Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher, has told Sky Sports that he doesn’t think Liverpool will retain their league title unless they sign a central defender.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have struggled in recent weeks with injuries to a number of players, including the likes of Diogo Jota and Virgil Van Dijk. It is the latter who has perhaps been the biggest miss.

Speaking after Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat at Southampton last night, a defeat in which Fabinho and Jordan Henderson played in defence, Carragher told Sky Sports: “The results Liverpool have had recently have nothing to do with them defensively. It’s going forward that is the problem.

“But l just think that it’s imperative Liverpool sign someone in January. Henderson isn’t a centre-back.

“I can’t see Liverpool winning the league if they don’t bring in a centre-back. They have enough quality to go for the title if they don’t bring someone in. But unless they do, it’s a really tough ask.”

By bringing in a natural defender, Liverpool could shift Henderson back to the midfield, for which they could reap the rewards in attack. The balance of the team has been somewhat lost recently, but The Reds are still top of the table for now, and very much in the hunt.

