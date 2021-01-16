Liverpool star Mohamed Salah names summer signing new ‘best friend’ after Dejan Lovren’s ’emotional’ summer exit

In a video shared by Sky Sports ahead of Liverpool’s mammoth Premier League tie against Manchester United, Mohamed Salah has faced some questions that fans will have been longing to see answered.

Sky Sports’ Joe Thomlinson wasted no time at all as he kicked off the session by asking the superstar who is ‘best friend’ is at Liverpool now that Dejan Lovren is no longer there.

Centre-back Lovren was sold to Zenit in the summer, with Salah describing the exit of his pal as ’emotional’ whilst adding that some tears where definitely shed at the time.

Salah then named his current best pal, with an answer that will absolutely delight Liverpool supporters, as the forward named Kostas Tsimikas as his ‘best friend’ as well as Xherdan Shaqiri at times.

“At the moment, Kostas (Tsimikas) – I’m close to Kostas, also Shaq (Xherdan Shaqiri) sometimes.”

More Stories / Latest News Video: Fuming Chelsea star Mason Mason barged away by Antonee Robinson after toe-to-toe clash following defender’s red card for Fulham Video: Fulham down to ten against Chelsea after Antonee Robinson’s reckless tackle on Cesar Azpilicueta Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City to do battle over highly-rated French international

That response should delight the Reds faithful, as Tsimikas is a summer signing so they’ll be happy to know he’s personally settling in well, despite a lack of action since joining.

The Guardian reported that Liverpool parted with £11.75m to sign the ace from Olympiacos, with Tsimikas joining on a four-year deal worth £50,000-a-week.

Tsimikas has made just four appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side, with the left-back being limited due to thigh and knee injuries – as well as testing positive for Covid-19 at one point during international duty.

The Greek international has completed the entire 90 minutes just once, in the opening Carabao Cup tie against lower-league Lincoln City.