Photo: Furious David Luiz makes his feelings clear over red card for Arsenal vs Wolves

We’ve seen some improvements to the laws surrounding penalties and straight red cards, but it looks like the decision to send of David Luiz tonight has exposed a blind spot in the law.

His knee does make contact with the Wolves player and he brings him down, but because it’s an accident it’s ruled that he’s not making a play for the ball so that’s why he was sent off.

In theory that means he would only get a yellow if he decides to go through the striker as long as he gets something on the ball, so it’s a harsh application of the law.

It also appears that he’s not happy about it either judging by his Instagram post tonight: