Video: Sancho and Haaland combine as lob tees up striker to score for Borussia Dortmund against Sevilla

Just eight minutes after playing a key role in Mahmoud Dahoud’s wonderful equaliser for Borussia Dortmund against Sevilla, Erling Haaland was at it again to fire his side ahead.

In the 26th minute of the tie, Haaland dropped deep to collect the ball before driving forward down the middle, the powerful runner made it to the edge of the box before slipping it to Jadon Sancho.

Sancho showed his unbelievable quality to lob the ball through to the rushing Norwegian with a magnificent first-time lob, Haaland slid down to smash the ball into the back of the net.

Haaland showing that he’s clinical when it comes to dribbling and finishing is the reason why he’s continuing to set the world alight, it’s not surprise that the Athletic name Man United, City, Chelsea and Real Madrid as world powerhouses that are interested in the ace.

“It had to happen, didn’t it?!” Erling Haaland turns the game around for Dortmund in Seville. 17 goals in 13 #UCL appearances… He’s only 20 years old! ? pic.twitter.com/C50RVZzIap — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 17, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

On the Sancho front, Eurosport recently claimed that Man United will try their luck again for the 20-year-old with a bid of just £50m, a whopping £41m lower than they offered last summer, per Sky Sports.

Marco Rose, who has just been announced as the new permanent Dortmund manager to take over at the end of the season, will be praying that he can keep hold of at least one of the pair come next term.