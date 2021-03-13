Things aren’t going too well for Newcastle United at the moment.

Steve Bruce’s side appear to be devoid of any fight, unless it’s on the training pitch, and to that end, it’s no wonder that they’ve plummeted to fifth from bottom but are just two points above Fulham in the relegation places.

Were it not for an injury-time equaliser against Aston Villa on Friday night, the Magpies would’ve been looking at yet another defeat.

Any confidence that may have been there at the start of the season has long since evaporated, and it’s going to take a monumental effort in the last 10 games of the 2020/21 campaign for Newcastle to stay up.

Mike Ashley doesn’t appear to want to change anything managerially, but he will know that if Newcastle do go down, they’d be in a wholly unhealthy position for a sale, which is something that chairman has been keen to do for some time.

One potential piece of good news was the performance of Jacob Murphy against the Villains. He provided the assist for the equaliser, hit the woodwork, and generally looked busy and determined.

He certainly impressed the Newcastle faithful too.

Jacob Murphy was the best player on the pitch by a mile when he came on! Start him every week @nufc @NUFC_Online @NUFC360 — Andy Perrin (@PandyPerrin) March 12, 2021

One player who made the difference was Murphy. A player with a bit of quality, tried to go past people and very direct. #nufc — ? (@Bix1985) March 12, 2021

Jacob Murphy absolutely has to start next weekend. Give AC Bomber a go aswell up top aswell #NUFC — Lawrence Pearson (@LozPearson9) March 12, 2021