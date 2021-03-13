Menu

Despite only picking up a point these Newcastle fans have spotted a real positive from Villa draw

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Things aren’t going too well for Newcastle United at the moment.

Steve Bruce’s side appear to be devoid of any fight, unless it’s on the training pitch, and to that end, it’s no wonder that they’ve plummeted to fifth from bottom but are just two points above Fulham in the relegation places.

MORE: No excuses from Arteta

Were it not for an injury-time equaliser against Aston Villa on Friday night, the Magpies would’ve been looking at yet another defeat.

Any confidence that may have been there at the start of the season has long since evaporated, and it’s going to take a monumental effort in the last 10 games of the 2020/21 campaign for Newcastle to stay up.

Steve Bruce still couldn’t guide Newcastle to a win

Mike Ashley doesn’t appear to want to change anything managerially, but he will know that if Newcastle do go down, they’d be in a wholly unhealthy position for a sale, which is something that chairman has been keen to do for some time.

More Stories / Latest News
Real Madrid have change of heart over French starlet linked with Chelsea and Manchester United
Video: Edouard Mendy saves Chelsea with amazing point-blank stop to deny Leeds star Raphinha from close range
‘Doesn’t do enough, definitely luxury’ – These Chelsea fans slam star after difficult first-half against Leeds

One potential piece of good news was the performance of Jacob Murphy against the Villains. He provided the assist for the equaliser, hit the woodwork, and generally looked busy and determined.

He certainly impressed the Newcastle faithful too.

More Stories Jacob Murphy mike ashley Steve Bruce

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.