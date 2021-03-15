“They can beat any team in the league” – Thierry Henry’s Arsenal assessment will be music to the ears of Gunners fans

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, speaking on tonight’s edition of Monday Night Football, has given his assessment of the current state of affairs at the Emirates.

The Gunners have endured a rollercoaster campaign to date, and as a result, find themselves in real danger of missing out on even Europa League qualification. Though, some fans would probably argue that wouldn’t be such a bad thing.

The victory over Tottenham in Sunday’s North London derby was a forward stride for Arteta, no doubt, and now the Arsenal boss has one of the greatest players ever to pull on the shirt singing his praises on Sky Sports Monday Night Football.

Henry, who would probably love a crack at doing the Arsenal job himself at some point in the future, clearly feels as though the club are in good hands at current with Arteta in the dugout.

Here’s what the Frenchman had to say in full, which will be music to the ears of Arsenal fans…

? “Mikel has a good squad, when they play like that they can beat any team in the league.” Thierry Henry thinks there has been progress made under Mikel Arteta but they are still lacking consistency pic.twitter.com/IUJJyxVcmI — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 15, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports via Football Daily