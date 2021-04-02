Jose Mourinho has publicly addressed the recent speculation surrounding Harry Kane’s Tottenham Hotspur future.

Kane has seen his long-term future thrown in to doubt after recently admitting he plans to address his future at the end of the current campaign.

During his time at Tottenham Hotspur, the world-class striker has frequently been linked to a move away, including to Manchester United.

Rumours have been amplified in recent weeks following the Londoner’s abysmal league position.

Addressing the speculation surrounding his star striker, Mourinho has kept his cards close to his chest but reiterated that Kane is the ultimate professional, regardless of where he plays.