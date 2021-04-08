Liverpool’s new-look XI with Konate, Wijnaldum replacement & new striker is scary-good

Liverpool could be in for a healthy revamp this summer, with several players continually linked with the reigning Premier League champions.

After a relatively disappointing season this term, a few changes in the squad could be just what the doctor ordered for the Reds.

With Gini Wijnaldum’s contract set to run out this summer, and no news of an extension, Jurgen Klopp and co. will likely be handed the arduous task of replacing the Dutchman.

Compatriot Teun Koopmeiners has been credited with interest from Liverpool by Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, as the Reds seemingly target a more offensive midfielder.

Another name often thrown into the mixer with Liverpool is Patson Daka, and the 22-year-old has recently been tipped to sign for the Reds by the Daily Star.

It’s no secret Liverpool have struggled defensively this season – chiefly down to long-term injuries sustained by Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, Nat Phillips and loan signing Ozan Kabak have taken on a central role at Anfield since January.

In an attempt to prevent such a short stock of centre-backs again, the Reds have reportedly made strides in completing the signing of RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate.

That’s according to the reputable David Ornstein, who in his report for The Athletic claimed Liverpool are putting the finishing touches to the deal.

With a little shuffle, here’s how Liverpool could hypothetically line-up, including all three of the above ‘targets’ signed this summer…