Bayern Munich superstar courted by several of Europe’s elite clubs

Several top clubs are interested in signing Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, according to Sky Germany.

Lewandowski is, by some distance, the best striker in the world. Even Erling Haaland cannot match the Pole’s output in the Bundesliga, at least not yet.

The 2020 winner of the ‘The Best FIFA Men’s Player’ award, on the podium with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Lewandowski is in the running for the 2021 Ballon D’Or, should it actually be awarded this time around.

Lewandowski is in an elite bracket of players, one which will see the players included go down in history as some of the greatest the game has ever seen in their respective positions.

To put it plainly, he’s pretty damn good, which is why it wouldn’t usually be considered newsworthy that other clubs than Bayern would be happy to have him on their books.

However, Sky Germany reported on Monday evening that several top clubs, who are unnamed, are sniffing around the 32-year-old with a view to signing him from Bayern.

His contract expires in 2023, as per Transfermarkt, which leaves Bayern in a position of power, but if the player himself was seeking a new challenge, they’d have a fight on their hands to keep him.