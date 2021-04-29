Menu

Lionel Messi and other South American players abroad will be mailed the first dose of coronavirus vaccine to travel for Copa América

Copa America
Barring any unforeseen event, the Copa América will continue as planned this summer, and South America’s governing body, CONMEBOL, already has the vaccines for the players. 

Tv3 (via Marca) reports that CONMEBOL is receiving 50,000 doses of the Chinese vaccine; however, this vaccine is not authorized in Argentina. As a result, members of the Argentina national team might be forced to go to Uruguay to receive it.

Meanwhile, for players in Lionel Messi’s case and the rest of the players in Europe, they will send them the vaccine to reach the Copa América with at least one injected dose.

There the players will likely head to Uruguay for the second dose before the start of the South American tournament, which occurs in Argentina and Colombia this summer. It will be one of the last international tournaments for Messi to win a trophy with Argentina as his career with his home country continues to be the only blemish.

