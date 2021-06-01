Every club has at least one player who is often underrated by the fans and it’s suggested that they are always playing because they are the manager’s favourite, so next season could be interesting for Lucas Vazquez.

Technically he isn’t anywhere near as good as many members of the Real Madrid squad but he is utterly reliable and hard-working, so he should be the type of player that any manager would want in their squad.

There has been some speculation about his future as his contract is up in the summer, while an exit may have looked like the most obvious outcome after Zinedine Zidane left the club.

It’s now being reported that Carlo Ancelotti is set to take over, so it will be interesting to see what kind of say he has over contract renewals and transfers:

Carlo Ancelotti to Real Madrid, here we go! The agreement on the termination of his contract with #EFC is set to be completed, the two clubs are in direct contact then Carlo will re-join Real Madrid. ??? #Real Expected to be official soon, as per @jfelixdiaz @ellarguero. ??? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2021

The timing of this is unusual as it suggests the club either see Vazquez as indispensable or it’s already been given the thumbs up by Ancelotti, but it’s also being reported that a new three-year contract has been agreed and the announcement is imminent:

? Informa @miguelitocope ?? @Lucasvazquez91 renovará con el @RealMadrid para las próximas tres temporadas ??? Su renovación podría cerrarse esta misma tarde ? Lleva seis temporadas en el conjunto blanco ? Cumplirá 30 años dentro de un mes#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/kTTLel7e1G — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) June 1, 2021

He’s going to turn 30 this summer so it’s surprising to see them dish out a longer-term contract for someone his age but it just shows how appreciated he is at the club, and he’s someone the incoming manager can undoubtedly rely on.