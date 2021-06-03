Menu

Chelsea star's exit edges closer over reports he's practically said yes to Euro giants

Most players won’t want any transfer speculation to distract them from the Euro’s this summer, so it’s expected that a lot of business will take place after the tournament.

That may be different for those who are set to be free agents as it’s always good to have your future sorted out, while an injury in the Euro’s could ruin their chances of being signed afterwards.

Olivier Giroud now looks set to leave Chelsea this summer as his contract expires, while reports from Italy are indicating that his move to AC Milan is pretty much sorted.

There has been speculation about this happening for a few weeks now and it’s said that an offer of a two-year deal with an annual salary of €4m is on the table, while they even add that Giroud has practically said yes to Paolo Maldini so it’s expected to happen.

There won’t be a ton of pace in that forward line if Giroud and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are playing but it does allow them to rotate and rest when necessary so it looks like a great signing, while he also brings Champions League experience which could be vital next year for Milan.

