Borussia Dortmund rival Arsenal for transfer of youngster who could replace Man Utd-linked Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for PSV forward Noni Madueke to replace the Manchester United-bound Jadon Sancho.

The Bundesliga giants could face an important summer window trying to replace a talent like Sancho, with Ruhr Nachrichten claiming Madueke is the player on their radar as speculation hots up over Sancho moving to Man Utd.

Madueke left Tottenham for PSV earlier in his career but the young English attacker could now be set for a move back to the Premier League as well if he doesn’t decide to continue his career abroad.

Todo Fichajes claim Arsenal are likely to make a move for the 19-year-old this summer, but Sancho joining United could spoil the Gunners’ transfer plans.

Mikel Arteta surely needs a signing like Madueke to come in after the inconsistent form of Willian and Nicolas Pepe last season, but it could be very tempting for him to move to Dortmund.

The German side have done a great job with players like Sancho and Jude Bellingham, showing that they’re committed to promoting and developing youngsters.

Madueke might also look at Arsenal and think they’re not exactly in the best state right now, with huge amounts of work needing to be done to get them challenging for the top four again.