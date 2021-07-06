Menu

Everton refuse to loan out outcast striker, want permanent offer only

According to recent reports, Everton has ruled out the possibility of loaning out striker Moise Kean for a second season running and would instead prefer a permanent transfer offer.

That’s according to Sky Sports reporter Ben Grounds, who has claimed the Toffees would rather see their misfiring striker move on for good.

Kean, 21, joined Everton in 2019 following a £24m move from Italian side Juventus.

Despite arriving with all the hype in the world behind him, Kean’s time in Merseyside has massively failed to live up to expectations.

After featuring in 37 matches for Everton, the Italian striker has managed to score just four goals, in all competitions.

Following his poor form, the club’s hierarchy allowed him to join Paris-Saint Germain on a season-long loan last summer.

Seemingly performing a lot better in Ligue 1, Kean racked up 17 goals in 37 matches for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

It has now been reported that despite still having three years left on his current deal, Everton has given up on the 21-year-old and are now actively open to seeing him leave Goodison Park.

