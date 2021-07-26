Man United star’s future unclear as report claims they regret giving him a huge contract in 2019

It seems like such a long time ago now, but there were times after Sir Alex Ferguson left when David de Gea was single-handedly keeping Man United in matches with some unreal performances.

He was seen by many as the best keeper in the world and his departure could’ve been a total disaster for them, but times have changed and his reputation has taken a knock in recent years.

The abject performance in the penalty shootout vs Villarreal will be fresh in many minds, while he’s letting easy shots go through him and his decision-making can look hesitant, so he does have a genuine battle on his hands with Dean Henderson for the number 1 spot.

Interestingly a report from The Athletic via Goal actually claims that United are regretting giving him a huge new contract in 2019 worth £375k per week, but in a strange way that could also be the thing that keeps him at the club.

Nobody is going to pay him that based on recent form so even if they did want to move him on, it’s hard to see where he could actually go at this stage as every elite team has their goalkeeping situation figured out.

At this stage you have to think his future as Man United’s number 1 is absolutely up in the air, but that new contract may prevent him from actually moving on.