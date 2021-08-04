Liverpool have enjoyed a month-long pre-season tour with a mixture of results, however, the bad news for Jurgen Klopp is an injury to one of his star players.

At this stage, just a week and a half before the start of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign, the German doesn’t want to take any risks, and to that end, Thiago Alcantara won’t be allowed to play in the Reds’ friendly against Bologna on Thursday.

It’s an easy decision for Klopp to make given that the first-team are well-covered in that area, and it makes little sense to aggravate what appears to be a niggle at worst.

After Liverpool’s Italian test, there are still two friendlies to be played in two days against Athletic Club and Osasuna before the Reds open their Premier League account against Norwich a week on Saturday.

No Thiago for #LFC v Bologna tomorrow due to a minor injury. Klopp tells club website he expects to have him back in full training next week. “Thiago came here with a slight issue. We don’t take any risks.” — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) August 4, 2021

Those games may provide the opportunity for Thiago to get another 90 minutes under his belt.

Even if it doesn’t, the Spaniard can be eased into the season rather than rushed, as Liverpool look to hit the ground running.