Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is reportedly one of the potential transfer targets being considered by Roma this summer.

The Italian giants face losing star striker Edin Dzeko, and that could lead new manager Jose Mourinho to try replacing him with Lacazette up front, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Frenchman has had a decent career, though he’s never quite show his very best form in his time at the Emirates Stadium, having previously looked a highly prolific scorer in his time at former club Lyon.

Still, Lacazette looks like he could be an option worth considering for Roma, especially as Arsenal may well have to sell players this summer in order to balance their books.

MORE: Maddison to Arsenal transfer closer after major development

The Gunners don’t tend to spend as much as most of their rivals, though they did fork out £50million for Ben White this summer (fee via BBC Sport), so that could mean it’s now necessary for them to cash in on someone like Lacazette.

Mikel Arteta has promising young front-man Folarin Balogun coming through, so he could be ready to step up if a more experienced name like Lacazette does end up moving on.