PSG “totally confident and optimistic” over Messi transfer and no new offer from Barcelona, says Romano

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly confident and optimistic of getting a deal done to sign Lionel Messi this summer.

The Argentina international has left Barcelona at the end of his contract, and Fabrizio Romano insists there hasn’t been a late offer from the Catalan giants to try and keep the legendary player at the Nou Camp.

Instead, Romano has tweeted that PSG are confident they will clinch the transfer of Messi, who will then fly to the French capital once everything has been agreed.

It seems we’re not quite there yet, but see below for details from Romano as it looks like things are progressing…

‘Patience’. PSG totally confident and optimistic to sign Leo Messi soon. He’ll fly to Paris once the agreement will be completed in every detail. It’s an important contract officially received 48h ago – ‘normal’ timing. ???? #Messi There’s currently no new bid from Barcelona. ? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2021

PSG have signed plenty of big names before, such as Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but the signing of Messi would be the biggest statement of all.

The 34-year-old had spent his entire career with Barcelona up until now, rising up through the club’s academy before establishing himself as probably the greatest footballer of all time.

Few would have expected Messi would leave Barca like this, and it could be an absolute game-changer for PSG and French football as a whole if Messi does end up completing his move to the Parc des Princes.