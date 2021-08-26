Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester City reach agreement over personal terms

Manchester City have reached an agreement with Cristiano Ronaldo over personal terms, according to Spanish publication AS.

Nobody could’ve predicted that a matter of days before the transfer window closes we’d be discussing the possibility of Ronaldo moving to the Etihad. However, this has been a summer market like no other.

Ronaldo, who is considered a Manchester United great by many, one of the finest to ever wear their famous no. 7 shirt, may well be swapping Juventus for Man City in the coming days.

Spanish site AS have claimed that Man City and Ronaldo have already reached an agreement. All that remains is for Juventus and City to agree which player will be exchanged to cover the transfer fee.

? #ÚLTIMAHORA ??¡Hay acuerdo entre el Manchester City y Cristiano Ronaldo! ??Solo falta que la Juventus acepte la inclusión de un jugador del City pic.twitter.com/JCb02Gjuba — Diario AS (@diarioas) August 26, 2021

Though these rumours appear to be gathering momentum, we still recommend taking them with a pinch of salt. Ronaldo to Man City is such an improbable idea that, until we seeing him holding the shirt, we’ll refrain from being convinced.

You can certainly understand why Ronaldo would want to leave Juventus, who endured a difficult campaign last time around and have little chance of challenging for the Champions League in what is the final year of his contract.

Ronaldo’s time at the top level is limited, as much as we’d prefer to remain ignorant to that fact, and he may well want to spend the final years of his prime competing for the biggest honours on offer – the Premier League and Champions League.

As we said, pinch of salt, but it’s not beyond the realm of possibility that the move materialises. Let’s wait and see what further developments come in the next 24-48 hours…