Raphael Varane responds to reuniting with former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo at Man Utd

Raphael Varane is pleased to be linking up with Cristiano Ronaldo again at Manchester United this season.

The pair were team-mates for a long time at Real Madrid, winning a host of major honours together at the Bernabeu, though Ronaldo left the Spanish giants to join Juventus in 2018.

Ronaldo is now back at Man Utd after 12 years away and it looks a big boost for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be able to bring in two such experienced winners like this this summer.

Varane is certainly optimistic about what Ronaldo can bring to Solskjaer’s squad, praising the 36-year-old as a legend who will be a good influence on the team’s younger players.

Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United
Raphael Varane joined Manchester United from Real Madrid this summer
“I am very happy. He’s a legend and all players can learn when you play with him,” Varane told United’s official site.

“It’s a great help for all players, for all young players, and of course he never stops scoring goals, so he will help the team.”

Even if Ronaldo is past his peak, he remains a player who can score between 25 and 30 goals a season, and should give Solskjaer an upgrade on the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, who haven’t been prolific enough in recent years.

