Embarrassing blunder as Gavin Williamson confuses Man United star with rugby player

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Education secretary Gavin Williamson has embarrassed himself by appearing to mix up Manchester United star Marcus Rashford with Maro Itoje, a rugby player.

Williamson is said to have spoken of enjoying a chat with Rashford over Zoom, only for his team to later clarify that they’ve never actually spoken, and that the Conservative MP was probably talking about his call with Saracens and England ace Itoje instead.

See below for details from Tom Newton Dunn, who tweeted about the unfortunate error that is certainly seeing Williamson get a lot of stick on social media, with Rashford and Itoje themselves tweeting about the blunder…

MORE: Man Utd in talks over signing £100million midfielder

Rashford joked that Williamson should have known from the accent that it wasn’t him, while Itoje also mocked the mistake by confirming he’s not Rashford…

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool closer to beating Chelsea & Arsenal to world class star in surprise swap deal
Man United, Liverpool & Chelsea in regular contact over potential £100m transfer
Video: Robert Lewandowski’s brilliant response to Poland fans booing England players for taking a knee

As quoted by the Guardian, Williamson later insisted he’d made a genuine mistake, having mixed up the issues Itoje was bringing up with some of the campaigning Rashford has done.

Labour MP David Lammy described the error as “appalling” in a blistering attack on Williamson, while Angela Rayner also launched a scathing attack on the education secretary…

More Stories Marcus Rashford

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.