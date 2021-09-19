Manchester United emerged victorious at West Ham following late drama where Jesse Lingard scored the winner but was overshadowed by a last-minute penalty save from David de Gea.

It was an intriguing clash with two teams in pretty strong form, and it feels at points like it could really have gone either way, but Lingard struck late on and De Gea saved a penalty even later on to give the Red Devils all three points.

Here’s how everyone performed from the game…

West Ham:

Lukasz Fabianski – 7

Performed quite well. Great hand to deny Fernandes in the first half. Could have done better holding the ball to stop the Ronaldo goal but could do nothing for Lingard’s stunning late winner. A solid and composed display.

Vladimir Coufal – 6

Solid all-around game. Dealt well with all defensive challenges put his way today. Not at his best going forward today.

Kurt Zouma – 7

Some vital interceptions to prevent good scoring opportunities. Good in the air but not tight enough on Lingard to prevent the equalizer.

Angelo Ogbonna – 6

Wasn’t aware of Ronaldo ghosting behind him for the equalizer. Probably the weaker of the two central defenders today, but still a typically solid performance.

Aaron Cresswell – 6

Like the rest of his team, solid if not spectacular all-around display. Not his best day going forward and played Ronaldo onside for the equalizer.

Declan Rice – 7

Good defensive midfield display. Sloppy in possession at times but carried the ball quite well from deep on a few occasions.

Tomas Soucek – 6

Like his partner tigerish in defence but didn’t really get the opportunity to get forward how he usually likes. Quiet but tidy day for the most part.

Said Benrahma – 7

Deflected goal put side 1-0 just a West Ham started to get going. Carried the ball well a few times in the first half but faded after the break.

Pablo Fornals – 5

A quiet day for him. Passing didn’t really seem to click and isolation up front didn’t help the matter. Good work rate as usual though.

Jarrod Bowen – 6

Industrious as ever and got an assist. Got team up the pitch a few times but struggled to carve out many more opportunities.

Nikola Vlasic – 4

Isolated for much of the game. Asked to do the Antonio role but his attributes are not suited to that type of game.

Subs:

Andriy Yarmolenko – 7

Won the penalty at the end of the game. Not much else to note.

Mark Noble – 0

Came on to take the penalty and missed. Still, 27 out of 32 is not bad.

Prior to today, Mark Noble has scored 27/31 penalties in the Premier League. David De Gea last saved a #PL penalty in the 2014/2015 season. pic.twitter.com/QCFg1RiA46 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 19, 2021

Manuel Lanzini – N/A

Not enough time to give a rating and nothing of note that happened in his game.

Manchester United:

David De Gea – 9

Could do nothing for the goal. The penalty save at the death could be vital for his teams season. Couldn’t complain about any other aspect of his game. Good handling when called upon.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka – 7

Solid defensive display up against Fornals. Covered well in the middle at times and made some big blocks. Had one burst through on goal that resulted in a shot on target, much better on the ball than in midweek.

Raphael Varane – 6

Solid, but arguably his worst display in a United shirt so far. Poor back pass forced De Gea to concede a corner in the first half but was otherwise dominant in the air and composed when defending. Needed to be sharper on the Benrahma goal.

Harry Maguire – 6

Few shaky moments including giving the ball away in the penalty area but otherwise like his partner aerially dominant and composed defence elsewhere.

Luke Shaw – 6

Put in some good corners and won most battles against Bowen. Gave away the penalty at the end and can have no complaints about it. Has De Gea to thank.

Fred – 6

Showed good ball-winning tendencies but was once again sloppy in possession at times. Looked better with McTominay back alongside him.

Scott McTominay – 6

Like his partner showed good ball-winning tendencies but was sloppy on the ball at times. Combativeness and physical presence helped nullify Rice and Soucek.

Mason Greenwood – 5

Quiet day for him on the right side. Well-marshalled by Cresswell so forced to cut inside a lot where there was no space.

Bruno Fernandes – 7

Another assist for his fellow Portuguese after the pair combined during the week. Was dangerous when allowed to distribute into the box. Allowed the game to escape him at times but was tenacious off the ball.

Paul Pogba – 6

Quiet day as well for Pogba off the left. No assist today but still tidy when he had the ball. Moving to the left seemed to help the team balance.

Cristiano Ronaldo – 8

Good movement allowed him to ghost in for his goal, should have been awarded at least one penalty in the second half. Dropped deep when needed and constantly a thorn in West Ham’s side.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in every game he has played for Man Utd since returning to the club: ? 3 games

? 4 goals He is inevitable. pic.twitter.com/CYtlhOvG32 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 19, 2021

Subs:

Jesse Lingard – 7

Scored the winner in stunning fashion. Good display off the bench. Showing why he’s wanted by Solskjaer in his squad and pushing to be a starter.

Jadon Sancho – 5

Quiet day off the bench once again. Tidy with his passing but needs to get a goal to boost his confidence.

Nemanja Matic – N/A