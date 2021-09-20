Chelsea “capable of anything” under Thomas Tuchel, says awestruck pundit

Chelsea look capable of anything under Thomas Tuchel, according to pundit Garth Crooks.

The former Tottenham man named both Thiago Silva and Mateo Kovacic in his Premier League team of the week this week, with the pair hugely influential in the Blues’ win over Spurs on Sunday.

Tuchel’s men strolled to a fairly comfortable 3-0 away victory, with second half goals from Silva, N’Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger doing the job.

Chelsea continue to look really strong in these big games, and Crooks seems convinced it’s going to be another successful season at Stamford Bridge after their Champions League success under Tuchel last term.

Responding to Chelsea’s win over Tottenham, Crooks said: “In the end, this was men against boys. This Chelsea side is capable of anything this season.”

Crooks was full of praise for Silva, admitting he was slightly surprised at how comfortable the veteran looked against Spurs.

“I half expected Spurs to expose Thiago Silva. He is after all 36. However, after 49 minutes it was Silva who had exposed Spurs. The Brazilian defender is renowned for attacking set-pieces in the opposition penalty area but, alas, Tottenham couldn’t have watched the Chelsea video!”

On Kovacic, he added: “This lad has been outstanding all season for Chelsea. Quietly getting on with things and allowing the stars of the show to take the glory. However, make no mistake, Mateo Kovacic is at the heart of Chelsea’s success these days.”